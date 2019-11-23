Serious crash, Hikurangi
Saturday, 23 November 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Hikurangi"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious crash on SH1 near the intersection of
Piano Hill Road, south of Hikurangi.
Police received a
report of the single-vehicle crash around 1:20pm.
Initial
indications are that a number of people have sustained
injuries, with four reported to be in a serious condition
and three in a moderate condition.
The Serious Crash Unit
is attending.
SH1 will be closed at Jordan Valley Road to
the north, and Apotu Road to the south with diversions in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
ENDS
