Serious crash, Hikurangi

"Serious crash, Hikurangi"

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH1 near the intersection of Piano Hill Road, south of Hikurangi.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash around 1:20pm.

Initial indications are that a number of people have sustained injuries, with four reported to be in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

SH1 will be closed at Jordan Valley Road to the north, and Apotu Road to the south with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

