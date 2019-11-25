Serious crash - Southern Motorway, Otara

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a car crash involving a single vehicle which rolled on the Southern Motorway, Otara.

Police were called to the scene between Te Irirangi Drive and East Tamaki Road shortly after 1pm today.

Two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

All four lanes of the motorway northbound are currently closed between Redoubt Road and East Tamaki Road.

Motorists will be unable to travel on the Te Irirangi Drive on ramp, and northbound traffic will be turned off at Redoubt Road.

The motorway is expected to be closed for some time while the scene is cleared and the vehicle is towed off the road.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.

Great South Road is also expected to be congested.

