Police seek witnesses to Southern Motorway crash

Monday, 25 November 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a crash on the Southern Motorway in Otara this afternoon.

The crash involving one vehicle happened shortly after 1pm today, between Te Irirangi Drive and East Tamaki Road.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and are especially interested in speaking to anyone who may have assisted the occupants of the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving.

Police are also asking motorists who have dash camera footage or other footage of the incident to contact us.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Lamban on 105.


