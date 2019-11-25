Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Media Advisory by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority

Monday, 25 November 2019, 8:35 pm
Media Advisory by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority
25 November 2019

The unlawful occupation of Ōwairaka / Mt Albert by protestors opposed to the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s restoration plans for the maunga has now entered a third week.

To uphold the mana of Ōwairaka, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority and Mana Whenua will be holding a whakawatea followed by a powhiri / hui at Ōwairaka Maunga this coming
Thursday, 28 November 2019.

This peaceful assembly is open to any person who would like to attend. After the powhiri there will be opportunity for people to speak.

The details for the day are as follows:

Location Ōwairaka / Mt Albert - Summit Drive, Mt Albert, Auckland.
Date Thursday, 28 November 2019
Timings From 10am - Assemble at the main entrance gates to the maunga at the end of Summit Drive, Mt Albert.
10:30am – Karanga / Whakawatea; procession onto the sports field near the main entrance.
Powhiri / Hui - Manuhiri (visitors) welcomed onto the sports field.
The ‘floor is opened’ with people having the opportunity to speak.
Hui ends - Kai.

Find more from Tupuna Maunga Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
