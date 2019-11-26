SH1 closed following crash, Wairuna - Clutha

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a truck on SH1, Wairuna, between Springbank Rd and Wairuna Siding Rd.

Initial indications are one person has moderate injuries.

The road will be closed while it is cleared.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.





