Crash obstructing SH2 near Woodville - Manawatu - Central

Crash obstructing SH2 near Woodville

Saddle Road (State Highway 2) near Woodville is currently obstructed due to an earlier crash.

Police were called to the single-truck crash between Oxford Road and Morgan Road about 4.45am.

There were no injuries reported.

Traffic control is currently in place, however the road will be closed completely for a time while heavy haulage removes the truck.

Diversions will be in place and motorists should consider taking the Pahiatua Track.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.





