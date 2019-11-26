Crash obstructing SH2 near Woodville - Manawatu - Central
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Saddle Road (State Highway 2) near Woodville is currently
obstructed due to an earlier crash.
Police were called to
the single-truck crash between Oxford Road and Morgan Road
about 4.45am.
There were no injuries reported.
Traffic
control is currently in place, however the road will be
closed completely for a time while heavy haulage removes the
truck.
Diversions will be in place and motorists should
consider taking the Pahiatua Track.
Motorists are advised
to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.
