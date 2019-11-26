Serious crash on Mataroa Road in Taihape

Emergency services are responding to report of a serious crash on Mataroa Road in Taihape.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported at 3.33pm.

Both lanes are currently closed and no diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

