Shared pathway a step forward for pedestrians and cyclists

It will soon be easier to walk or cycle around the Porirua City CBD, with work set to get underway on an upgraded shared pathway loop.

The upgraded pathway completes the loop from the northern end of Te Ara Tawa shared pathway to Hagley St via Porirua Stream, the harbour’s edge and Titahi Bay Rd.

It is stage one of a plan to improve access from the CBD to Titahi Bay, with a focus on pedestrians, cyclists and commuters, says General Manager City Infrastructure, Mike Evans.

“This pathway will be great for commuters using Porirua Railway Station, and will connect key parts of the city and to Kenepuru, making it easier and more enjoyable for residents and visitors to get around,” he says.

“Residents have told us they want a variety of transport options in the city, rather than just relying on roads and vehicles, and this pathway is part of providing that.”

Most sections of the upgraded pathway will be wide enough to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. It will be completed in sections that will connect with existing pathways around the city and harbour’s edge.

The two main construction areas are from Porirua Railway Station along Porirua Stream (connecting with existing pathways around the harbour’s edge and Wi Neera Dr), and the south section of Titahi Bay Rd, including the Hagley St intersection (connecting with the existing Raiha pathway).

A map and more details can be found on the city projects page at poriruacity.govt.nz

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says pathways like these are increasingly important as the city continues to grow.

“One of the principles of our recently developed Growth Strategy is to have a connected and active city. “We want Porirua to offer easy, safe and efficient options for getting around the city that encourage people to be more active,” she says.

“We also want people to have environmentally friendly transport options. Projects like this, which encourage walking and cycling, are an important step in that direction.”

The work will include concrete shared paths, raised crossings, pathway lighting, better signage and landscaping and intersection improvements. It includes moving the pedestrian crossing on Titahi Bay Rd to a safer distance from the intersection with Hagley St.

Construction will begin early December and go until mid-2020.





