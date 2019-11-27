Homicide enquiry, Maeroa, Hamilton

A homicide enquiry continues following the death of a woman who was assaulted in Hamilton last week.

Police were called to a property on Churchill Avenue, Maeroa, about 6:30pm on Saturday 23 November.

Crystal-Lee Selwyn, aged 38, was transported to hospital in a serious condition, where she has since died.

A 36-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday (Monday 25 November) charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday 2 December.

Charges will be reviewed prior to that appearance.

“This is a tragic incident for Crystal-Lee’s family, and we are ensuring they receive the appropriate support,” Police say.

“If you, or someone you know, is at physical or emotional risk, please let someone know.”





