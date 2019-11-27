Don't guess the Yes



Wellington Police would like to remind revellers not to ‘guess the yes’ again in the lead up to the 2019 festive period.

Police launched the Don’t Guess the Yes awareness campaign in December 2017 to educate partygoers on the impact alcohol has on decision-making and consent.

“The project continues to expand in its third year and has featured at the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Awards in Nelson this week,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee.

“We have a dedicated team working throughout summer and training is again part of the campaign.

“Advice is offered to those who may witness these situations, this includes 'Ask for Angela' - an internationally recognised system for people who feel unsafe to discreetly ask staff at venues for help.”

Police continue to work with Hospitality New Zealand and Wellington City Council, with support from Sexual Assault Prevention Network, Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association and Massey University Students’ Association.

The campaign has been shared through social media and posters will be put up in bars throughout Wellington.

The posters are dual-sided, with the bar-facing side displaying reminders of how bar staff can prevent harm or intervene in a possibly risky situation.

“We need to prevent adult sexual assault offending and victimisation by encouraging people to change their attitude around sexual consent and alcohol consumption," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn.

“We can achieve this by education on consent.

“Those who are drinking are in a more vulnerable position and should not be taken advantage of.

We need to respect each other and remember that intoxicated person could quite easily be your sister, brother, friend or loved one.

“This initiative sends a clear message that sexual assault and abuse won’t be tolerated.”

