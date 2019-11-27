New collaborations and new role to support Rotorua youth

A new collaborative approach to supporting young people in Rotorua has resulted in the appointment of a connector to ensure youth voices are heard and services are linked.

Pūtake Nui, a name that refers to the potential of youth, is a way of working together to help local youth realise their potential. It was established by the Rotorua Working Together Forum, a collective of local leaders from local and central government, social sector initiatives and community who meet to identify and discuss issues and opportunities to work together, including for youth.

“In order to be effective in helping rangatahi/young people we need to ensure we’re doing the right things – that’s a challenge and was the reason for establishing a collaborative way of working and appointing someone to make sure things are connected,” says Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Rotorua Lakes Council is a member of the Rotorua Working Together Forum.

“We’ve already had some positive outcomes from Pūtake Nui but it really needs someone to build on that and keep driving it so the appointment of Gill Brocas as Pou Whakapiri or connector, will ensure that happens and that support for Pūtake Nui is coordinated, connected and appropriate. She will work with organisations, agencies, businesses, schools and also directly with youth to ensure their voices are heard and that we’re doing things that will make a real difference and achieve positive outcomes for individuals.”

Gill brings with her experience of the secondary and tertiary education sectors in which she has held a variety of tutorial and management roles, the last being Faculty Lead for Community Development at Toi Ohomai’s Rotorua campus.

“Improving the outcomes for Rotorua youth is vital if we want to change what will otherwise face,” Mayor Chadwick says. “For example, 41 per cent of children are not regularly attending school every day. Of our 10,000 18 to 24-year-olds 1000 are not earning or learning, there are increasing demands for youth mental health and addiction services and many of our youth have no clear aspirations for their lives and careers.

“We’ve got to change that and as with other social issues and challenges, it requires a collaborative approach.

“Pūtake Nui, is a way of working collaboratively with those involved bringing together ideas, connections, resources, a shared passion, and, a willingness to do things differently to make a positive difference for our rangatahi.”

Gill will provide support and coordination for each of four connected areas/kokonga that fall under Pūtake Nui and to which facilitators have been assigned:

• Rangatahi get the support they need, when they need it (Laurie Durand, Te Waiariki Purea Trust, and Jayne Furlong, Ministry of Education),

• Rangatahi grow up with aspirations for their lives (Leigh Richards, Rotorua Lakes Council, and Paora Te Hurihanganui, Te Papa Takaro o Te Arawa);

• Rangatahi can flourish in all aspects of their lives (Dominic Lepa, Ministry of Social Development); and,

• Rangatahi involved in all things rangatahi (Barbara Mackenzie, Department of Internal Affairs, and Jen Murray, Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust).

Mayor Chadwick says one example of great outcomes already achieved through Pūtake Nui is work being done to develop a Rotorua digital platform to capture the views and voices of Rotorua youth. The information collected will be used to influence decision-making.

Another piece of work is the introduction of Licence to Work in Rotorua. Youth are supported to develop “soft” skills they will need to be successful in the workplace, such as communication and thinking skills. “Input into these and other outcomes has involved a wide range of participants who would not traditionally work together in the same space, including community groups, hapū, schools, central and local government, business and rangatahi themselves.”

In her role as Pou Whakapiri Gill will be connecting Pūtake Nui mahi/work both internally and externally, providing support and coordination for each of the four connected areas/kokonga (see above) that fall under Pūtake Nui.

Rangatahi are and will be part of the kokonga activity; youth voice being valued and having input into the shape of Pūtake Nui mahi.

The Pou Whakapiri role is being funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Rotorua Trust, and Gill will be based at the Rotorua Community Youth Centre.

More about Pūtake Nui

Rotorua Working Together Forum agreed in late 2017 to explore a new, collective approach to addressing the challenge of rangatahi who were not engaging in education.

A steering group (made up of representation from hapū, community, local and central government) was established to oversee the Engaging Rangatahi in Positive Pathways initiative that began in early 2018.

This initiative began with some action research that took a year to complete. The research identified the complexity that led to young people disengaging from their learning. It also identified both the barriers and the next steps to remove these barriers to make it easier for young people to develop a pathway from education to employment that will help them reach their potential. In response to feedback the initiative was renamed Pūtake Nui, referring to the potential of our youth.

Pūtake Nui represents a unique way of working focusing on how all of us – business, industry, schools, Kāhui Ako, community, iwi, local and central government, whanau and rangatahi themselves – can work together to combine ideas, connections, resources, a shared passion, and a willingness to do things differently to make a positive difference for our rangatahi. It is about having the right people at the right time, regardless of their connections or positon, to remove traditional barriers and to implement solutions that work for all our rangatahi.

Who is on the Rotorua Working Together Forum?

There are currently about 60 agencies, groups and organisations represented on the Rotorua Working Together Forum.

Central government participants include the Ministry of Education, ACC, Department of Corrections, Ministry of Justice, Police, Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Youth Development, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Social Development, Te Puni Kokiri, and Kāinga Ora.

Other organisations represented are Rotorua Children’s Team, Safer Families, Housing First, Whanau Ora, Principals Association, Kahui Ako, Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue, Rotorua Lakes Council, community representatives from Eastside/Tatau Pounamu, Rotorua Pacific Island Trust, Fordlands, Koutu, Mamaku, Ngongotaha and Linton area.

