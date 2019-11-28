Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trafalgar Centre wins national award

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

An increase in the number of events held at the Trafalgar Centre has helped the Nelson venue scoop a national award.

The Trafalgar Centre was awarded the accolade of 2019 Pixel Medium Venue of the Year at the EVANZ (Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand) Conference on Tuesday night, beating finalists, TSB Stadium in New Plymouth and the Civic Theatre in Auckland to bring the trophy to Nelson for the first time.

The number of events hosted at the Trafalgar Centre has grown considerably over the last three years.

Partially re-opening with just 16 events in 2016, bookings have increased year-on-year with 39 events in 2017, 63 events in 2018 and more than 80 events and 52,000 audience members in 2019.

Sport and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner was delighted when he heard the news.

“This award puts Nelson firmly on the map as a great place to put on a professional event in New Zealand, and I applaud everyone who has played their part in making our fabulous venue go from strength to strength,” Councillor Skinner said.

The Award is given annually to a venue with between 1,000 - 5,000 audience capacity, in recognition of their commitment to providing excellence in the venue and events industry in New Zealand.

Venue Manager Mark Mekalick paid tribute to his venue team and the partnership between the Nelson City Council and CLM while accepting the award at the Christchurch Town Hall: “This is absolutely a team effort. We couldn’t have won this award without everyone’s vision, hard work and passion,” Mark said.

Event Coordinator Leah Parker was also recognised for her work as a finalist in the Rising Star of the Year Award.

The strong increase in events at the venue sees the hardworking Trafalgar Centre team regularly working through evenings and weekends to deliver a huge variety of events.

There is a bumper summer coming up at the venue, including Super Club Netball, 7 Days Live, Christmas for the City, L.A.B and Katchafire, Bay Dreams Pre and After Party, Sticky Fingers, Good People Festival and Kapa Haka Regional Championships and much more.

