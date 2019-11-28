Police Training Exercise Hawke's Bay Airport this weekend

On Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November, Police will be undertaking a training exercise with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board at the Hawke’s Bay Airport Napier.

The event will simulate an aircraft crash on landing with people on board.

It is important to note that this is only an exercise.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area between the hours of 1pm and 9pm on Friday 29 November, and 8am and 4pm on Saturday 30.

This presence will include many police vehicles, and other emergency services personnel.

This exercise will be run in conjunction with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, Napier Airport, Fire Service, Airport Rescue and Police.

During these times, nearby residents may hear sirens or loud hailers coming from the venue and may see more emergency vehicles than usual.

We'd like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as this is a routine training exercise.



ENDS

© Scoop Media

