Police Training Exercise Hawke's Bay Airport this weekend
Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
On Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November, Police will be
undertaking a training exercise with the Hawke’s Bay
District Health Board at the Hawke’s Bay Airport
Napier.
The event will simulate an aircraft crash on
landing with people on board.
It is important to note that
this is only an exercise.
There will be an increased
Police presence in the area between the hours of 1pm and 9pm
on Friday 29 November, and 8am and 4pm on Saturday
30.
This presence will include many police vehicles, and
other emergency services personnel.
This exercise will be
run in conjunction with the Hawke’s Bay District Health
Board, Napier Airport, Fire Service, Airport Rescue and
Police.
During these times, nearby residents may hear
sirens or loud hailers coming from the venue and may see
more emergency vehicles than usual.
We'd like to reassure
residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as
this is a routine training exercise.
