Missing person - Panmure

Have you seen Viliami Tiseli?

Auckland Police are appealing to the public to help find Viliami Tiseli, who was reported missing after he failed to return home from a walk near his home in Panmure yesterday.

The 60-year-old left his home on Martin Place in Panmure about 5pm yesterday to go for a walk.

He hasn’t returned home since and Police and his family hold serious concerns for his safety and well-being.

Police, including Search and Rescue, are currently in the area trying to locate him.

He was last seen wearing a black wind breaker jacket, black pants, navy sneakers and a beanie.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or with any information about his whereabouts to contact 105 quoting file number 191129/5482.

Anyone who sees Viliami Tiseli is encouraged to call 111.





