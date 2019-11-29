Missing person - Panmure
Friday, 29 November 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Have you seen Viliami
Tiseli?
Auckland Police are appealing to the public to
help find Viliami Tiseli, who was reported missing after he
failed to return home from a walk near his home in Panmure
yesterday.
The 60-year-old left his home on Martin Place
in Panmure about 5pm yesterday to go for a walk.
He
hasn’t returned home since and Police and his family hold
serious concerns for his safety and well-being.
Police,
including Search and Rescue, are currently in the area
trying to locate him.
He was last seen wearing a black
wind breaker jacket, black pants, navy sneakers and a
beanie.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or
with any information about his whereabouts to contact 105
quoting file number 191129/5482.
Anyone who sees Viliami
Tiseli is encouraged to call
111.
