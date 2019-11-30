Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla arrival in Capital

Credit: Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage

A glorious Wellington day greeted the Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla arrival into the Capital as the vessels made their way into berth at Queens Wharf. They mustered at Matiu / Somes Island off of Petone Foreshore before making their way in to dock from 2.15pm, with ngā waka performing a sail-by in Oriental Bay first.

Waka tangata from Te Ātiawa made their way out to greet the vessels, and Tuia 250 Voyage trainees and crew members onboard Spirit of New Zealand performed a spontaneous haka in repsonse.

HMNZS Wellington and local yachts accompanied the flotilla in, which for this landing site is comprised of the HMB Endeavour replica, the Spirit of New Zealand, and waka hourua Haunui, Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti and va’a tipaerua Fa’afaite. The HMB Endeavour replica thrilled onlookers and sailing enthusiasts by having her sails up within the harbour.

Visit the vessels

Wellingtonians can come down to Queens Wharf to experience life onboard the vessels with free visits for the public between 10am – 4pm on Sunday 1 December. This is the last opportunity for New Zealanders to board the tall ships as part of the flotilla, before they resume usual operations as the R. Tucker Thompson has done.



