Heavy rain forecast for parts of the South Island

2 December 2019

Heavy rain forecast for parts of the South Island, West Coast and Nelson – please take extra care

The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for western parts of the South Island, Westland and Nelson for this afternoon through to Tuesday evening.

Drivers are advised that the heavy rain is likely to cause challenging driving conditions, reduced visibility and it may produce localised surface flooding and slips.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager, Tresca Forrester says it is important for drivers to take extreme care and drive to the conditions during wet weather.

“Wet roads can get slippery, and visibility on the road can be difficult in heavy or driving rain. Drivers need to follow at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. Double the two-second rule to ensure a safe distance between you and the car in front,” Ms Forrester says.

“It’s also a good idea to check your car before you head away over the alpine passes, or on longer journeys, as effective brakes, tyres, windscreen wipers, lights and steering are crucial in wet weather.”

Nelson west of Motueka, Buller, and Westland from Otira northwards, Nelson Lakes, Richmond Range, Rai Valley and Westland south of Otira can all expect heavy rain at times through Tuesday, 3 December and into the week.

• Thunderstorms are forecast for some areas so check the MetService forecast if you are travelling in these areas. https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

• MetService severe weather warnings and watches: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#severe-weather-warnings-and-watches





