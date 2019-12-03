Serious crash, Whakamarama
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Serious crash, Whakamarama
One person has died following a
crash on Apata Station Road near State Highway Two,
Whakamarama.
The road remains closed and diversions are
in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if
possible.
