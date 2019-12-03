Fatal crash - Duntroon-Georgetown Road

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Waitaki, Otago yesterday evening.

A single vehicle collided with a power pole on Duntroon-Georgetown Road, near the intersection with Taylors Road, just after 8pm last night.

Police can name the deceased, the sole occupant of the car, as 48-year-old Richard Paul Emery, of Kokoamo.

Following the crash, there was damage to the power pole and the road was closed for a time.

Contractors returned to the scene this morning to remove the vehicle.

The road is now open.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

