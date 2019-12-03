Fatal crash - Duntroon-Georgetown Road
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fatal crash - Duntroon-Georgetown Road, Waitaki -
Southern
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in
Waitaki, Otago yesterday evening.
A single vehicle
collided with a power pole on Duntroon-Georgetown Road, near
the intersection with Taylors Road, just after 8pm last
night.
Police can name the deceased, the sole occupant of
the car, as 48-year-old Richard Paul Emery, of
Kokoamo.
Following the crash, there was damage to the
power pole and the road was closed for a time.
Contractors
returned to the scene this morning to remove the
vehicle.
The road is now open.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended, and the circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
ENDS
