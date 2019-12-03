Waiclay National Ceramics Awards winners to be announced

The 2019 Waiclay National Ceramics Awards, worth more than $6,500 overall, will be announced on Friday (6 December) by this year’s judge, internationally-renowned Japanese ceramic artist Kasumi Ueba, at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato.

Forty-eight finalist works have arrived into the Museum’s safe-keeping for judging, and the exhibition of all finalist works will open to the public on Saturday 7 December.

Renowned for promoting excellence in ceramic art practice, the Waiclay National Ceramics Awards have been held every second year since 2001 and attract entries from the country’s most talented ceramic artists. This year there were 160 submissions from around New Zealand.

Waiclay Awards Chair, Janet Smith, says: “The awards and the exhibition have helped focus attention on ceramics as an art form in New Zealand, and provides welcome recognition for the winning artists.”

As well as the Premier Award of $3,000, there is a $1,000 Merit Award, a Peters Valley School of Craft Residency Award together with a $1,000 travel grant, a Waikato Society of Potters Award of $750, a Primo Clay Award of $500, and a St Andrews Village Award worth $220.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: “We’re proud of our association with the Awards since they were launched in 2001. They provide an important incentive for the development of ceramic arts in New Zealand.”

The exhibition will remain on display until 8 March 2020. Details of the exhibition are available on the Waikato Museum website www.waikatomuseum.co.nz.





