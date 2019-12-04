Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WellingtonNZ launches new digital story-telling website

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 12:24 pm
WellingtonNZ

WellingtonNZ is taking telling the Wellington region’s story to the next level, launching a new-look website this week.

The new WellingtonNZ.com combines the best visual and written story-telling content from the region, with navigation technology which suggests further relevant content to users the more they use and travel around the site.

The website, which went live this week, is believed to be the first official destination website in the world to use this model.

WellingtonNZ General Manager, Anna Calver, says the way people are using websites has changed dramatically compared to when WellingtonNZ.com was first launched more than a decade ago.

“When WellingtonNZ.com was first developed, it was a directory on where to stay, visit, eat, drink, shop, study, do business and live in Wellington. You could even book your accommodation on the site.

“Since then Google has become more dominant, most local businesses now have their own websites and there has been a huge increase in travel and media sites offering similar information to what we were offering.

“So rather than compete with what others are doing, we’ve created a website that tells stories about Wellington’s best bits. It’s about showcasing the real Wellington, the people, and the place that we all call home - creating great content that people will engage with and share.”

“We want to inspire people to have a Wellington experience, whether that be to visit, study, film, meet or do business. And we want to encourage locals to try a new restaurant, get on a trail, attend an event, and just re-fall in love with their region.”

Wellington Experience design agency DNA Technical Director, John Milmine, says they designed the site with the intention of making it easier for users to explore the site and have something new to read or look at each time they visited.

“The old site was huge, but quite siloed. Our team has been focussed on building a site that creates a view of Wellington which is relevant to each individual user.

“The site can automatically create pages for specific interests and has powerful filtering that both connects and spans the site.”

“While our team has been focussed on the UX, design and development, the WellingtonNZ team have made massive improvements to the content on the site, the quality of the imagery and the introduction of atmospheric video brings the site to life.

“We’re really proud of the outcome and we’re excited for the potential of what we’ve built together. We’re looking forward to seeing it deliver value to every user, which in turn drives value for the region.”

While the main launch is through WellingtonNZ.com, this content and user navigation model is being rolled out over all nine websites managed through WellingtonNZ.


