Precautionary Flood Measures Extended

While overnight rainfall was lower than anticipated, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) decided to continue with the precautionary measure of delivering sandbags and sand in the Wānaka CBD this morning. QLDC is now considering similar measures for the Queenstown CBD, Glenorchy and Kingston.

At a further assessment meeting this afternoon, the QLDC emergency management team reviewed the latest data available for predicted lake levels and weather patterns and currently intends to deploy 25kg sandbags and supplies of sand. The final decision will be taken on assessment at a meeting on Thursday morning.

If given the go ahead, these will be despatched to Glenorchy, Kingston and three locations in the Queenstown CBD. These locations and times will be confirmed at that time, and a reminder that locals will need to bring along a shovel and appropriate transport to safely take away the sandbags.

Staff in Queenstown are assessing the potential effect on stormwater and wastewater networks in the higher-risk areas, and will also decide any necessary steps on Thursday.

In Wānaka today, a second shipment of sandbags was delivered, and a further 1,000 sandbags will be delivered tomorrow morning.

QLDC staff and contractors have been closely monitoring the conditions on Ardmore Street, Wānaka. This includes assessing the potential for issues with the stormwater and wastewater networks, and the possibility of any localised road closures if necessary. If required, staff will be on hand to door knock businesses and properties to advise any change in circumstances.

The Harbour master has also requested that owners of kayaks and small craft located anywhere on the Wānaka and Wakatipu lakefronts retrieve these as soon as possible, whether or not they are tethered.

QLDC would like to acknowledge the high number of locals in Wānaka volunteering their assistance in helping businesses put in place their precautionary measures and in any clean-up effort that may be required. At this stage anyone keen to provide volunteer assistance, should it be required, should contact Gillian or Kirsty at Volunteering Central.

QLDC also recommends that anyone concerned about being prepared for a flood or other emergency situation refers to the Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management resources.

A further update is planned mid-morning tomorrow. If conditions change an earlier update will be provided.





