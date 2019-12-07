Fatal crash - Morrinsville

Two people have died following a car vs train crash at the intersection Piako Road and State Highway 26 near Morrinsville.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 4:10am this morning.

Sadly, two people died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road is closed and could be for some time while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

