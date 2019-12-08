Media Release 6 Heavy Rain Event West Coast

Media Release 6 –

Heavy Rain Event West Coast

8 December 2019

1700 hours

West Coast Heavy Rain Event

SH6 from Makarora to Haast is open to one lane at Clarke Bluff, between 10am and 4pm each day until further notice.

SH6 Haast to Fox Glacier is closed to be revised tomorrow.

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef is closed.

SH6 Franz Josef to Hokitika is closed this will be revised tomorrow with the view to opening between Hokitika and Hari Hari as soon as possible. Essential vehicles only will be allowed from Hokitika to Harihari, this only includes:

• Milk tankers

• Emergency Services Vehicles

• Local residents - Please note that all vehicles will be stopped and registration & owner details taken prior to travel It is unlikely that the road between Hari Hari and Whataroa (Mt Hercules) will be open before Friday 13th December at this stage.

Whataroa to Franz Josef is open and clear.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Residents at Fox Glacier township are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice. A generator has been sourced to restore power from Fox Glacier to Bruce Bay this is currently in transit and hoped to be operational by midday tomorrow, further updates will be provided as they are available.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre on Wednesday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek.

Civil Defence Coordinators in Franz Josef are continuing to finalise the exact number of visitors that are currently in Franz Josef at the various accommodation providers, at this stage with the road potentially continuing to remain closed until Friday the 13th December the Coordinators are assessing the need for additional essential supplies that may be required.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down from 5pm tonight and will be staffed again from 0800 Monday 9th December with the focus moving to recovery.

West Coast Civil Defence are very thankful to the volunteers that are continuing to support the people of South Westland during this time.

_________________________________________________________________________________



