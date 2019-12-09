Homicide investigation, Invercargill

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following a death in Invercargill this evening.

The body of a man was located at a property on Oreti Street about 8.40pm.

A range of enquiries are underway to determine what has occurred.

Cordons are in place and will remain overnight.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.





© Scoop Media

