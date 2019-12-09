Homicide investigation, Invercargill
Monday, 9 December 2019, 7:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey:
Police have launched
a homicide investigation following a death in Invercargill
this evening.
The body of a man was located at a property
on Oreti Street about 8.40pm.
A range of enquiries are
underway to determine what has occurred.
Cordons are in
place and will remain overnight.
Further information will
be released when it becomes
available.
