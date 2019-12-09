Media Release 7 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast

9 December 2019

1300 hours

SH6 from Makarora to Haast is open to one lane at Clarke Bluff, between 10am and 4pm each day until further notice.

SH6 Haast to Fox Glacier is closed to be revised later today.

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef is closed NZTA are hoping to have this open by the end of the week with restrictions.

SH6 Franz Josef to Whataroa is open and clear.

SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway.

SH6 Hari Hari to Hokitika is open and clear.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic All other roads in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

Residents at Fox Glacier township are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.

Power was restored to Fox Glacier and Paringa last night, consumers are asked to continue to conserve power.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre on Wednesday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek.

Civil Defence Coordinators in Franz Josef are continuing to finalise the exact number of visitors that are currently in Franz Josef at the various accommodation providers, some have already self- evacuated with private air transport providers in the area. At this stage with the road potentially continuing to remain closed until Friday the 13 th December the Coordinators are assessing the need for additional essential supplies that may be required.

West Coast Civil Defence are very thankful to the volunteers that are continuing to support the people of South Westland during this time.

