Murder charge laid in relation to Invercargill death
Monday, 9 December 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in
relation to the death of a man located at a property in
Oreti Street, Invercargill yesterday.
The man will
appear in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon.
A homicide investigation into the circumstances of
the death is ongoing.
