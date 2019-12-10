Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whakaari/White Island Eruption

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Funeral Directors Assn of NZ

10 December 2019

The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand (FDANZ) has today released announcements following the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

“We were shocked to hear the news about the eruption and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones or have not been able to contact them” says FDANZ President Gary Taylor. “FDANZ has already started preparations to support those impacted by this terrible tragedy” Taylor said, “Our District Chair has been in touch with local members and we have activated the NZ Funeral Disaster Response Team”.

FDANZ in partnership with the New Zealand Embalmers Association (NZEA) funds and operates the NZ Funeral Disaster Response Team. This team is led by Simon Manning of Harbour City Funerals who co-ordinated the funeral sector response to both the Christchurch earthquake and the mosque attacks in March this year.

“We have contacted members and are preparing to provide any support necessary.” Manning said. “The situation is an evolving one but may involve a large number of people who have lost their lives”.

The NZ Funeral Disaster Response Team provides technical support and advice to ensure that the loved ones of families are cared for with respect and dignity. “The location and nature of the event will make this a challenging deployment” Manning said, “with difficult recovery and then the likelihood of burns injuries which will require special treatment.”

FDANZ has also been in contact with the Australian Funeral Directors Association (AFDA) to ensure smooth communication for repatriations. “With reports of a number of Australians being on Whakaari/White Island at the time of the eruption, we have the added complexity of international repatriations to manage as well” Manning said.

FDANZ will provide updates on the deployment of the NZ Funeral Disaster Response Team. “We don’t know what will be required at this stage and will work with the Police and Coronial Service in any way that they see fit” says Taylor, “We have also put in place support for our members who will be caring for grieving families.”

PM's Statement Prime Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>

 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

