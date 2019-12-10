West Coast Heavy Rain Event



SH6 from Whataroa to Haast will be open from 10am tomorrow Wednesday 11th December. This section of highway will then be open daily from 8am to 8pm from Thursday 12th December.

SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway there will be a further update on the progress of this at 10am Friday.

The Emergency Management Assistance Team and Civil Defence staff that were deployed to Franz last night have been working on the plans for the one way evacuation convoy.

The escorted convoy to leave Franz Josef at 1400 hours with the intention of clearing traffic all the way through to Wanaka. Those intending to join the convoy are asked to present to the Community Centre as soon as possible to register themselves and their vehicle.

Registered vehicles and individuals are required to be beginning to assemble at the Fire Station from 12 noon ready to depart at 1400 hours sharp.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

All other highways in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

Residents at Fox Glacier and Hari Hari are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.

Power has been restored to Fox Glacier and Paringa, consumers are asked to continue to conserve power.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre late Wednesday / early Thursday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek. Once this is connected all telecommunications will be restored.



