Update - missing person, Hawke's Bay
The 42-year-old man earlier reported missing from Napier has been located safe and well.
Police thanks the public for their assistance.
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
RNZ Updates: Police Confirm Criminal Investigation
Speaking at a media conference late this afternoon, deputy police commissioner John Tims said the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided on in the next few days...
Ministry of Health spokesperson Pete Watson said 25 of the 31 people injured by the eruption are in burns units in Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>
Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released
Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>
Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor
“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>
RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed
Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>
Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles
New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>
Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste
The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>
Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts
I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>
NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline
New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>
Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment
PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>