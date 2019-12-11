Lake Taupō wastewater discharge investigation concludes
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
A five month investigation into the Taupō wastewater spill
in July has concluded, with Waikato Regional Council
deciding it will not initiate a prosecution.
Approximately
800,000 litres of wastewater, including raw sewage, was
discharged directly into the lake on 2 and 3 July. The
incident was triggered by a burst underground water main
eroding a section of cliff face, which caused a footpath to
collapse onto a sewerage pipe, resulting in it breaking and
discharging wastewater to the lake.
As a result of this
incident Taupō District Council undertook a large operation
to shift the water and wastewater infrastructure back from
the cliff face. During this operation there was a further
discharge of wastewater to the lake on 16 July.
Waikato
Regional Council’s investigations manager Patrick Lynch
said there had been a thorough and independent investigation
into the July incidents.
“There is no doubt this was,
at the time, a terrible incident with far-reaching impacts
on iwi, residents, water users and visitors,” said Mr
Lynch.
“The purpose of the Resource Management Act
(RMA) is very clear – that is to promote sustainable
management of natural and physical resources, and this
incident clearly goes completely against that
purpose.
“However, the RMA does allow for
‘accidents’ in situations where the incident was not
foreseeable, was beyond anyone’s control and was
adequately mitigated. In our view, that is the situation
here.
“This was a unique set of circumstances. Our
investigation has determined that it would not be
appropriate for any person or entity to face formal
enforcement action,” Mr Lynch said.
“We take our
regulatory responsibilities very seriously. We have a strong
reputation of taking enforcement action where it is
warranted and legally appropriate to do so, regardless of
who is involved,” he said, “but in this instance we will
not be pursuing a prosecution for the
incidents.”
