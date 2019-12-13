Reminder to be safe online

Dunedin Police would like to remind young people of the risks when sending, receiving and requesting sexually explicit images online.

It is important to be aware that anything posted or sent can be widely distributed.

Images never go away, even if deleted.

"The sender of images can easily be exploited by the recipient, who may share them with others or use them against the sender," says Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher.

"Police encourage parents and caregivers to regularly check in with their children to understand their online activity.

"Have a conversation with your teen about what they’re using the internet for and the information they are sharing.

It’s all about being safe and feeling safe while in an online environment.

"Also, never give away personal information online to people you don't know, or do or say anything that makes you feel uncomfortable."

If you are concerned about your child's activity online, you can call Netsafe on 0508 Netsafe, or text 'Netsafe' to 4282.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call Police on 111.





