Whakaari / White Island operation continues today

The operation to locate and recover the two deceased that remain unaccounted for following the Whakaari / White Island eruption continues today.

The Police Dive Squad and Navy divers this morning resumed their search for a body seen in the water on Tuesday.

Following the successful recovery of six bodies from the island yesterday, Police and partner agencies are today analysing all information and assessing possible next steps.

Today's planning will allow us to return to the island to conduct further land-based searches for the remaining deceased, as the environment on and around the island allows.

There will be no return to the island today.

