Fleeing driver incident near New Plymouth

Please attribute to Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Prevention Manager

One person has been seriously injured following a fleeing driver incident in Omata, New Plymouth earlier today.

At about 3.43am Police were called to a New Plymouth address after receiving information a person had been assaulted.

The person reportedly responsible for the assault had left the address in a vehicle.

Police staff en route to the scene saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The male driver failed to stop and tried to evade police.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A short time later the vehicle collided with a tree on South Road near the intersection of Beach Road.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The driver was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

“This is a terrible outcome for the driver, his family and our staff.

The decision whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver is always a tough one and it's one our staff take most seriously.

We continue to urge anyone signalled to stop by Police to do so immediately.

It is simply not worth putting yourself and others at risk.”

The circumstances of this incident will be subject to investigation by both the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Police investigators.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the New Plymouth Police station on 06 759 5500 or via 105.

