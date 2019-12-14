Second death following Summit Road crash
Saturday, 14 December 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Second death following Summit Road crash"
A second person
has died following a crash on Summit Road in Christchurch on
27 November.
A 16-year-old girl who sustained
critical injuries in the crash passed away in Middlemore
Hospital last night.
Our thoughts are with her
family and loved ones at this tragic time.
The
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
