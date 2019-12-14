Second death following Summit Road crash

A second person has died following a crash on Summit Road in Christchurch on 27 November.

A 16-year-old girl who sustained critical injuries in the crash passed away in Middlemore Hospital last night.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this tragic time.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

