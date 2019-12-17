Arrest following serious assault, Brooklyn, Wellington

A person has been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday 6 December.

Around 11.45am emergency services were called to a report that a woman had been stabbed in Central Park.

On arrival a woman with serious injuries was located and taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

