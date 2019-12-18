Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Who’s in the car beside you?

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


It could be you brother, your mother, your best friend, or us, says Police Acting Superintendent Amelia Steel, Acting National Manager for Road Policing.

“If that’s not reason enough to drive safely, I don’t know what is,” says Acting Superintendent Steel.

“There have already been 23 lives lost on the road this month.

As people head away for the holidays we want them to remember that safety comes first at all times.

The people around you on the road are people’s loved ones, possibly your own.

“Driving a car or riding a motorbike can be life threatening if you’re not being responsible.

So we want people to stay focused when they’re behind the wheel or on their bike.

“Everyone has a lot on their minds this time of year so it can be easy to be distracted.

But if you’re driving a vehicle you need to give that task your full attention.

“It’s doing the basics that will keep you safe this summer; watch your speed and your following distances, stay focused – put your phone out of reach – wear your seatbelt, and always driver sober and alert.

“Our Police will have a strong and visible presence on the roads this summer because we want everybody to get safely to their loved ones and their holiday destinations.

We also need every road user to play their part.

“We can’t be on every road at all times or sit in the car beside you to remind you to pay attention, slow down, or take a break.

“We will have a series of radio ads playing over the holiday to remind people of the serious consequences of inattention, speed, drunk driving, and not wearing your seatbelt.

“We have also released a social media video to confront people about the reality of what emergency responders face in a crash and what those people have to do to try to save them.

We want people to stop and think about the potential consequences and to not take any chances.

“Please make sure you treat everyone on the roads around you like you would your loved ones; with respect and patience.

Let’s all enjoy a safe holiday season.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 