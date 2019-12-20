Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 20 December 2019, 11:52 am
Press Release: NZTA

20 December 2019


Road layout changes at Northern Motorway’s Constellation Drive off-ramp in January

Auckland motorists are advised to look out for road layout changes on the northbound offramp from the Northern Motorway (SH1) to Constellation Drive throughout January.

The off-ramp to Constellation Drive and Upper Harbour Highway will be closed from Thursday, 2 January to Sunday, 5 January. From Monday, 6 January to Sunday, 26 January, the off-ramp will be open with a temporary lane layout in place.

Crews will be working during the day to widen the ramp and create an extra left turn lane to improve the connection westbound to State Highway 18. The work is part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project led by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says that people should allow extra time for trips to the busy retail area on Constellation Drive in Mairangi Bay.

“We’re asking people to plan their journeys before they leave and use other local exits.”

People will see reminders on overhead and electronic signs.

Mr Thackwray says the work is being carried out in January when traffic is lighter at the interchange.

“We want to minimise disruption to motorists and neighbours as much as we can so that this work is completed during the holiday break and before the school year starts in 2020.”

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the whole Albany and North Shore community, with 7kms of shared paths for walking and cycling. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or www.facebook.com/NZTAAkl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.


