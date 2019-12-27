Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Death at Uretiti Beach

Friday, 27 December 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

25 December, 2019
Surf Life Saving New Zealand acknowledges death at Uretiti Beach.


At 10.15am on December 25, volunteer Surf Lifeguards from the Surf Life Saving Northern Region were called to a man in distress at Uretiti Beach.

The man had been crab fishing.

The incident occurred at a non-lifeguarded beach. Volunteers from Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Club and Waipu Surf Life Saving Club attended, along with Coastguard and the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

A comprehensive co-ordinated water search was conducted for around an hour before the missing man was spotted in the water by the helicopter crew.

The man’s body was picked up by Ruakaka volunteer Surf Lifeguards in an IRB (inflatable rescue boat) at 11.55am.

A total of three IRBs and a Support Services Rescue Water Craft were involved in the search.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.

We acknowledge the volunteers and emergency services who were called to the scene.

