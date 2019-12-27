Death at Uretiti Beach
Friday, 27 December 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand
25 December, 2019
Surf Life Saving New Zealand
acknowledges death at Uretiti Beach.
At 10.15am on
December 25, volunteer Surf Lifeguards from the Surf Life
Saving Northern Region were called to a man in distress at
Uretiti Beach.
The man had been crab fishing.
The
incident occurred at a non-lifeguarded beach. Volunteers
from Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Club and Waipu Surf Life
Saving Club attended, along with Coastguard and the
Northland Rescue Helicopter.
A comprehensive co-ordinated
water search was conducted for around an hour before the
missing man was spotted in the water by the helicopter crew.
The man’s body was picked up by Ruakaka volunteer Surf
Lifeguards in an IRB (inflatable rescue boat) at 11.55am.
A total of three IRBs and a Support Services Rescue Water
Craft were involved in the search.
Our thoughts are with
the man’s family and friends at this time.
Surf Life
Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will work with
emergency services to establish the circumstances.
We
acknowledge the volunteers and emergency services who were
called to the
scene.
