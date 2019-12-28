Boat incident – Houhora, Far North
Saturday, 28 December 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
December 27, 2019
One person has died following an
incident in Houhora, in the Far North.
Police were
notified to the incident where a boat capsized near Houhora
Harbour’s east beach about 11.15 this morning.
Three
people had been on the boat at the time.
Sadly, one
person, a woman in her 60s, has died at the scene.
The
two others onboard received minor injuries.
The woman’s
next of kin have been notified and the death will be
referred to the Coroner.
Police’s thoughts are with the
woman’s family at this
time.
© Scoop Media
