Police seeking Ian Larkins and Awhina Whare
Monday, 30 December 2019, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Western Bay of Plenty Police are asking for the public's
help to locate Ian Larkins and Awhina Whare, who both have
warrants out for their arrest.
Larkins, 27, and Whare, 21,
are believed to be travelling together.
Larkins is
considered dangerous and should not be
approached.
Instead, anyone who sees either of these two,
or who has information about where they might be, is urged
to get in touch with Police by calling 111
immediately.
You can also give information anonymously by
calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
