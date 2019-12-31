Update - homicide investigation launched in Christchurch
Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after
a woman found critically injured this morning died from her
injuries.
Emergency services were called to an
address on Orchard Road shortly before 6.50am today.
A woman was found critically injured and died a short
time later.
A man at the scene was taken into
custody and is assisting Police with our enquiries.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the
woman's death.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>