SH 1 blocked north of Kaiwaka - Waitematā

State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka is blocked after power lines have come down.

Just after 3pm a car has come off the road south of Baldrock Road.

It was towing a boat, which has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across the road.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend.

Diversions will be put in place.





