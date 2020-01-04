Name release - Fatal crash, Wakefield Quay, Nelson

Police can now name the woman who died following a crash on Wakefield Quay, Nelson.

She was Christine Jane Kelly, aged 30, from Greymouth, who resided in Nelson.

The crash occurred on 29 December and Ms Kelly passed away at Christchurch Hospital on 30 December.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.





© Scoop Media

