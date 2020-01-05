Update: Waihi Beach death
Sunday, 5 January 2020, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders:
A 21-year-old
man has been charged with murder following the death of a
22-year-old man at a Waihi Beach property last night.
A scene guard was in place at the property overnight and
a scene examination will continue today.
Police can
confirm that this incident took place on Seaforth Road, near
a property where a man was killed on 1 January.
There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there is
any connection between the two deaths.
We
understand that these two incidents will have been very
unsettling for Waihi Beach residents.
We want to
reiterate that these incidents involved people known to each
other, and there is no risk to the wider community.
Waihi Beach residents can expect to see an increased
police presence in the coming days as reassurance patrols
are carried out.
The man charged with murder is
scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow,
Monday 6 January.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>