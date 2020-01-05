Name release - Uretiti Beach, Waipu

Police can now name the man who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Uretiti Beach, Waipu on 25 December 2019.

He was Zhongyu Deng, aged 40, from Flat Bush.

Our thoughts are with Mr Deng's family and loved ones.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

