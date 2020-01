Update: Waihi Beach death

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of 56-year-old Derrick Hann in Waihi Beach on New Year’s Day.

While the investigation is ongoing, enquiries to date indicate Mr Hann died of a medical event.

The Coroner has been notified.

Those involved in the disorder incident have been spoken to, and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.





