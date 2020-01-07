Christchurch Police looking to locate Jesse Grimwood

Christchurch Police are looking to locate 22-year-old Jesse Grimwood.

We want to speak to him regarding an incident in Woolston on Sunday evening.

Grimwood should not be approached - if you see him, please call 111.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





