Christchurch Police looking to locate Jesse Grimwood
Tuesday, 7 January 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are looking to locate 22-year-old Jesse
Grimwood.
We want to speak to him regarding an incident in
Woolston on Sunday evening.
Grimwood should not be
approached - if you see him, please call 111.
Anyone with
information on where he may be is asked to contact Police,
or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
