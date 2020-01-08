ANZASW stands with Australia

Media Release: The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZASW)



8th January 2020

The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers offers its condolences and aroha to those affected by the bushfires in Australia over recent weeks and months.

We grieve at the loss of human and animal life, natural heritage and destruction of property.

As the professional body for social work in Aotearoa New Zealand, we stand resolutely with practitioners in Australia who are playing a valuable role in supporting communities across the country impacted by the current situation.

We especially recognise and honour the efforts of colleagues at the Australian Association of Social Workers (AASW) in supporting their members at this difficult time.

The Association also pays wholehearted tribute to the emergency services, medics, armed forces, community groups and everyday people supporting the human and animal victims of the wildfires.



