Two-vehicle crash, Aerodrome Road - Crash causes blockage
Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a two-vehicle collision at the
intersection of Aerodrome Road and Aviation Drive, Mount
Maunganui.
The collision was reported to Police at around
12.47pm.
No one is reported to have been injured.
A
trailer is reportedly blocking a lane.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area or expect
delays.
