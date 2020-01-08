Single-vehicle crash - Birchville, Upper Hutt
Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Upper
Hutt.
The vehicle collided with a power pole on Emerald
Hill Drive about 1.25pm.
Diversions are in place for both
northbound and southbound traffic as power lines have come
down.
The driver has sustained moderate to minor
injuries.
